9 Pros And Cons Of Buying A Used Tesla

Despite efforts to make Teslas cheaper at the factory door, even entry-level EVs from Elon Musk's car company command a stiff price. At best, you can describe the pricing of an entry-level Tesla with the minimum bells and whistles as upper mid-range or lower high-end. Either way, the dream of a sub-$30K Tesla is still elusive at this point.

As widely reported, the used Tesla market took a massive beating in 2025. Basic economics tells us that this is at least partly due to increased supply in the used Tesla market, but factors like weak demand also play a role. Tesla itself influences the value of its cars on the used market when it slashes the prices of new vehicles, too.

Damage to the Tesla brand thanks to Elon Musk's dabbling in politics is likely an incentive to sell Teslas and a disincentive to buy them. After all, if no one wants to be seen driving a Tesla in some parts of the country, that means finding a price where the cars will sell is tough. It's not all about Tesla or Elon Musk either. There are simply more options in the EV market now, and with more competition (and other used EV options), prices are going to trend downward.