Are Used Teslas Actually Reliable?

If you are in the market for a new car and considering a Tesla, you should consider spending the extra money on a new model rather than getting a used one. That is because, according to a December 2025 report from Consumer Reports, Tesla ranks last among 26 brands for used-vehicle reliability. It has a Reliability Verdict score of 31 out of 100, just barely below Jeep with 32. Lexus is at the top of the list, followed by Toyota in second place.

Tesla is a major manufacturer in the electric vehicle (EV) market, and EVs can be an attractive option not just for their climate friendliness but also because, in the long run, they are cheaper to drive than gas cars. Though Tesla seeks to revolutionize the EV market, the market itself is relatively young, so perhaps this new technology can be attributed to its long-term problems.

Consumer Reports notes that this report looks at cars that are typically five to ten years old. It also emphasizes that reliability can vary across models, so a certain used Tesla model may perform better than another. Still, overall, this is a grim report for Tesla and for potential Tesla owners who prefer buying used over new.