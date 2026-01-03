Are Used Teslas Actually Reliable?
If you are in the market for a new car and considering a Tesla, you should consider spending the extra money on a new model rather than getting a used one. That is because, according to a December 2025 report from Consumer Reports, Tesla ranks last among 26 brands for used-vehicle reliability. It has a Reliability Verdict score of 31 out of 100, just barely below Jeep with 32. Lexus is at the top of the list, followed by Toyota in second place.
Tesla is a major manufacturer in the electric vehicle (EV) market, and EVs can be an attractive option not just for their climate friendliness but also because, in the long run, they are cheaper to drive than gas cars. Though Tesla seeks to revolutionize the EV market, the market itself is relatively young, so perhaps this new technology can be attributed to its long-term problems.
Consumer Reports notes that this report looks at cars that are typically five to ten years old. It also emphasizes that reliability can vary across models, so a certain used Tesla model may perform better than another. Still, overall, this is a grim report for Tesla and for potential Tesla owners who prefer buying used over new.
What can go wrong with a used Tesla
The batteries in used Teslas can wear out over time, decreasing the vehicle's range. Tesla does offer battery warranties, but if the used Tesla is older than the warranty, you will need to anticipate needing to charge it more often. The Tesla Autopilot system has been known to malfunction in the past, resulting in vehicle crashes and a large-scale recall. If you are buying a used Tesla, it may be running on an older autopilot system pre-recall, so you should ensure it is up to date for safety.
Tesla's touchscreens have also been known to freeze and malfunction, leading to another recall. A faulty heat pump is another issue that can be very problematic during the winter. Another Tesla recall was issued because vehicle doors opened during a crash due to a malfunction. There are also issues with the suspension going out and general fit and finish problems with the exterior of the vehicle.
Most of Tesla's issues stem from software problems. If you are buying a used one, it's important to know what software updates it has or that you might have access to. Taking your Tesla to a repair shop for a diagnostic can go a long way toward ensuring it functions correctly and is safe to drive.
Customer reaction to the ranking
All this gives Tesla a very dismal reputation, and even used Cybertrucks have plummeted in value due to multiple recalls and issues. This Consumer Reports release has caused some chatter online. People on Reddit discussing the report overall seemed in agreement with these findings. One comment stated, "Had my Tesla for 3 months. New when purchased. Now on third trip to the service center. Had prior car a Volvo for 8 years, one service trip."
A private Facebook group for Tesla owners was not a fan of this report. According to TorqueNews, posts on the group's page had angry customers who claimed they had no issues or minimal issues. However, their vehicles were only a few years old and not ones surveyed for Consumer Reports. One Tesla owner ironically posted, "In five years, I've only had it in the shop three times. The computer went out on the second day. I replaced the control arms at three years (normal wear), and the main battery had to be replaced at year five under warranty. Otherwise, no issues." No issues, indeed.
When purchasing a used car, there is always the risk that it won't work as well as a new car. However, Tesla has a long way to go before its used vehicles are considered reliable. As EV technology continues to improve, we can hope that used-car reliability improves as well. Perhaps a future Consumer Reports on used cars will place Tesla higher on the list.