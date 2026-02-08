A Waymo Driverless Car Hit A Child, And Now The NHTSA Is Involved

Parents teach their children to look both ways before crossing the street because drivers in their cars may not see them. Now it seems that lesson should be expanded, as driverless cars may also not see them, after a Waymo robotaxi struck a child.

The incident happened on January 23, 2026. A child near an elementary school ran past a double-parked SUV and into the street. The child ran in front of the driverless Waymo car and was struck. The good news is that the child is reportedly alright with only minor injuries. Waymo itself reported the incident to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which has since opened an investigation. The NHTSA operates across the U.S. with 10 regional offices, working toward ensuring safety on the roads with laws, regulations, and car manufacturers.

Waymo has made a lot of waves recently as an innovative, driverless robotaxi service, expanding to major cities across the U.S. This incident took place in Santa Monica, California, where Waymo has been operating since October 2023, and effectively refreshes the debate about the safety of driverless cars, and if a human driver would've also hit the child if they were in the same situation.