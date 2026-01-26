Waymo Self-Driving Taxi Blocks A Bike Lane And The Company Blames The Human Driver

Waymo, developer of self-driving taxis, caught the public's attention when one of its Denver robotaxis was spotted parked inside a bike lane. Self-driving car technology is relatively new, and it has been met with some controversy regarding the safety of such vehicles that don't rely on a human driver. Because of this perception, this bike lane incident resulted in Waymo being subjected to internet backlash. However, Waymo claims it is not at fault because it was actually the human driver in the vehicle, not the autonomous system, that chose to park there.

Waymo began in 2009 under the name the Google Self-Driving Car Project and rebranded in 2016 under its current name. It has scaled rapidly, with plans to expand its robotaxi fleet to more major US cities. In Denver specifically, where the bike lane incident happened, Waymo's robotaxis are still undergoing training and require human drivers with them. There are only about a dozen Waymo taxis in the city for this training program, and Waymo has plans to fully launch its service later in 2026.

Despite Waymo explaining that it was human error that parked in the bike lane, the photo circulating online still can risk Waymo's reputation for those that might not look further into the story or are set on a negative perception of self-driving cars altogether. Given the rising rates of vehicle crashes that involve a self-driving car, it's understandable that the image of one parked incorrectly can cause a stir.