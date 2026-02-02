Waymo Still Thinks It Can Make Your Streets Safer After Recent Troubling Incidents

One of the biggest questions surrounding robotaxis like those provided by Waymo and even Tesla is "Are they safe?" These autonomous vehicles have continued to drive the same streets as human drivers, with Waymo claiming that its driverless cars have driven 127 million rider-only miles without a human driver. The company also claims its autonomous vehicles experienced 90% fewer crashes involving serious injury, and that 82% fewer airbags have been deployed in any of the crashes that have occurred compared to human-driven vehicles.

There are, of course, several different layers to these safety stats. And while these benchmarks are helpful, they don't outline the other issues that autonomous vehicles like Waymo might have to contend with, like glitches and hacks. While Waymo says it has come a long way — and the numbers even appear to back that up — there is no forgetting the fact that these issues have existed at all.

The train incident wasn't the first time we've seen Waymo vehicles run into problems. Back in 2023, we saw a glitch cause a traffic jam in Phoenix, Arizona. While a few years have passed since then, we've also recently seen AI fall prey to hacks — like when researchers used prompt injections to take control of a smart home using an infected calendar invite. While Waymo utilizes a different type of AI than Gemini does, it is still a valid concern that many worry about. Ultimately, Waymo claims that using its service is safe and that it is constantly updating its vehicles to ensure it has the best security available. There might be a few hiccups here and there, but overall, the stats say it's probably okay to take that Waymo taxi to the airport.