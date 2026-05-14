Why Are Some People Getting Rid Of Their Oura Rings?

Some customers are throwing their Oura smart rings on the scrap heap as concerns mount regarding the company's military partnerships. The trend, which spread across social media like TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit, stems from an August 2025 press release in which the smart wearable maker touted its deepening relationship with the U.S. military, citing an upcoming factory in Fort Worth, Texas, and its deployment of programs created by controversial big-data broker Palantir Technologies. The Finnish company's connection to Palantir, whose technology has been tied to the Trump administration's controversial surveillance and mass deportation efforts, has sparked outrage and privacy concerns.

Oura has unequivocally denied selling its users' data. According to a video posted by the company, its partnership with Palantir is completely separate from its consumer-facing business. Instead, Oura's Enterprise Platform uses Palantir's FedStart hosting environment, a popular software-as-a-service system that allows private companies to meet strict federal government security mandates without undergoing the onerous security clearance accreditation process. Oura uses Palantir's cloud environment to host its processing of consenting military personnel's biometric data. According to the company, customers sporting its new Oura 4 smart rings are not affected.

Some customers remain unconvinced by the company's explanations. For one thing, Anthropic's fallout with the Pentagon and Silicon Valley's subsequent acquiescence testifies to both the administration's willingness to pressure private partners and the potential fragility of its liberal resistance. While Oura currently refuses to sell its clients' data, no legal rules guarantee these protections. Despite assurances, some customers argue the importance of boycotting companies tied to an increasingly pervasive American surveillance state and the administration orchestrating it. Ultimately, the saga points to broader concerns regarding users' biometric data.