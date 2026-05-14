High-Tech Thieves Can Steal Your Car Without Keys (Or Breaking A Window)

Parts of the plot in "Gone in 60 Seconds" might be nonsensical and about as over-the-top as it gets, but the title is a bit telling. High-tech thieves, operating a car theft operation in several states, actually have a method to steal cars in less than a minute without keys, breaking windows, or hot wiring. Instead, they use an electronic device akin to an OBD-II scanner from Autel, interfacing with the vehicle's computer to program a blank key fob.

This information was made available when Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, publicly announced a 15-count federal indictment of the thieves (via KATV). These crews operated in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., stealing a wide variety of vehicles to sell on international black markets. They targeted high-end sports cars like Corvettes and Camaros, as well as incredibly popular vehicles too, like the Honda Civic.

What's most interesting about this method is that there aren't many protections available against such a thing. Wrapping your car keys with aluminum foil might prevent thieves trying to steal your car when you use your regular key fob, through something called relay theft, but the Autel tool method is easily available and allows thieves to create their own access keys. Once the vehicles are successfully stolen, they disable the GPS, Bluetooth, or tracking tech, swap the license plates, and eventually, ship them via transport carriers at compromised ports.