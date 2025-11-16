These 5 EVs Are The Least Likely To Be Stolen In The US - Is Yours On The List?

After touching an all-time high of over a million thefts in 2023, auto thefts are on a downward trend in the US. However, it's still a big problem for any car owner, with over 330,000 vehicle thefts reported in the first half of 2025. There is one silver lining in this unfortunate statistic: Electric vehicles (EVs) remain some of the least stolen automobiles. According to data compiled by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), EVs account for eight of the 20 least stolen cars.

So, if you own an EV, you are luckier than folks who own an ICE vehicle from the likes of Hyundai, Honda, and Kia, as cars from these manufacturers are among the most stolen. But which EVs fare better than others when it comes to car thefts, or are the chances of getting stolen about the same across EV models? Let's find out.