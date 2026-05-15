5 Privacy Features Only Apple Has

Apple uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE) at various levels across its products. iPhones are encrypted as soon as the user sets a lock screen passcode, with Face ID offering faster authentication. The Face ID data (and Touch ID before it) is also encrypted in the Secure Enclave inside the custom Apple A-series chip. Consumers who have multiple Apple devices can enjoy the same encryption on their iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, including Touch ID on MacBooks. The Vision Pro spatial computer also comes with an iris scanner called Optic ID that offers security similar to Face ID and Touch ID.

E2EE protects key apps on the iPhone and other devices, including iMessage chats, FaceTime voice and video calls, and the Health, Home, Find My, and Keychain apps. The iMessage app is a particular highlight here, as the default iPhone messaging app has always offered E2EE. Third-party apps like WhatsApp and Signal offer similar encryption, but Google needed a longer time to bring end-to-end encryption to the main Android messaging app. Google Messages, which has switched to the RCS standard in recent years, received E2EE support a few years after Google embraced the standard. RCS-to-iPhone messages have yet to receive E2EE support, but the feature is in the works and will launch with iOS 26.5.

iCloud's Advanced Data Protection is another unique Apple privacy feature when it comes to encryption. The feature is optional, allowing iPhone users to encrypt iCloud apps (Photos and Notes) and iPhone backups. The feature is strong enough that Apple was forced to remove it for U.K. consumers following pressure from the government to add a backdoor to the cloud data. Google One backups for Android don't offer end-to-end encryption for certain data, including photos and videos stored in Google Photos.