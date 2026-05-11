Google Pixel Users Rejoice - Beta Code Hints At A Fix You Have Wanted For Years

Pixel phones are the closest thing to iPhones in the Android realm. They're made by the same company that designs the operating system, and they run a relatively clean version of Android, as envisioned by Google. Like iPhones, Pixel phones are the first to receive software updates, as Google controls the OS rollout. While Google has been refining the Android experience and appearance for its Pixel phones over the years, Pixel phones still get some criticism from longtime users, including a complaint about the home screen experience. Pixel owners can customize the look of their devices, but one user interface element can't be changed: the Google search bar. Whether you need it or not, the search bar is always there, a reminder of Google's emphasis on mobile search. But Google may finally let users disable the search bar from the main home screen in a future Android update.

Google has not announced the design change, but Android Authority has discovered code related to the Pixel Launcher in Android 17 QPR1 beta 2 that indicates users might be able to hide the Google Search bar on Pixel phones. The blog also created a mockup of the interface that Android 17 may offer users, showing a simple toggle in a Search bar settings menu that would let users remove the Google search bar from the bottom of the home screen.