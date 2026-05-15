Why Is Google Getting Rid Of Assistant?
In March 2025, Google announced that Gemini AI would be replacing Google Assistant on most Android phones, with the exception of those running Android 9 or earlier or with less than 2 GB of RAM. Months later, it revealed Gemini integration would come to Google Home, replacing the older Assistant software over time. None of this news was shocking, as it became clear that Google Assistant's time was short the previous year when Gemini began taking over tasks for Android apps like Google Messages and Spotify. In the announcement, Google executive Brian Marquardt cited a desire to bring Gemini to as many of the company's users as possible.
This may be frustrating to Assistant users who prefer it to Gemini for its simplicity, but it makes sense why it's being phased out. Google's first two-way virtual assistant was released in 2016, a very different time for artificial intelligence. Back then, Assistant was praised for being able to answer questions more reliably than its competitors, but a decade later, those virtual assistants and board game champions are quaint compared to the likes of ChatGPT and Claude.
Gemini is taking over for Assistant
It's undeniable that Google Gemini is far more powerful than Google Assistant. As a large language model (LLM), it's designed to understand more natural speech and complete more varied and complex tasks, like managing your inbox or comparing options for things like car rentals and flights. That said, the added complexity and greater language capabilities open up the door for mistakes and misinterpretations.
Reddit users who have made the switch have voiced frustration with Gemini, with complaints including missing features and the chatbot giving overly complicated answers to simple questions. There are even a few on Google's own support forum who say they might switch to iPhone over their dislike for Gemini. As with other tech, there are also concerns about using Google Gemini, including uncertainty over privacy issues and how AI biases might impact responses. Many AI experts don't trust AI chatbots, which have been known to hallucinate, and Google's own AI Overviews have made truly outlandish mistakes like telling users to put glue on pizza.
For those who aren't ready to say goodbye to Google Assistant just yet, the good news is that Google is taking longer to retire the software than expected. Though the company previously announced that Assistant would become unavailable by the end of 2025, a December 2025 update noted that it was pushing its transition into 2026. For the time being, Android users can still switch between Assistant and Gemini, but note that once you switch to Gemini on Google Home, there's no going back.