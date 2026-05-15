Why Is Google Getting Rid Of Assistant?

It's undeniable that Google Gemini is far more powerful than Google Assistant. As a large language model (LLM), it's designed to understand more natural speech and complete more varied and complex tasks, like managing your inbox or comparing options for things like car rentals and flights. That said, the added complexity and greater language capabilities open up the door for mistakes and misinterpretations.

Reddit users who have made the switch have voiced frustration with Gemini, with complaints including missing features and the chatbot giving overly complicated answers to simple questions. There are even a few on Google's own support forum who say they might switch to iPhone over their dislike for Gemini. As with other tech, there are also concerns about using Google Gemini, including uncertainty over privacy issues and how AI biases might impact responses. Many AI experts don't trust AI chatbots, which have been known to hallucinate, and Google's own AI Overviews have made truly outlandish mistakes like telling users to put glue on pizza.

For those who aren't ready to say goodbye to Google Assistant just yet, the good news is that Google is taking longer to retire the software than expected. Though the company previously announced that Assistant would become unavailable by the end of 2025, a December 2025 update noted that it was pushing its transition into 2026. For the time being, Android users can still switch between Assistant and Gemini, but note that once you switch to Gemini on Google Home, there's no going back.