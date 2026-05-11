The MacBook Neo Might Not Stay Cheap For Long — Here's Why

If the MacBook Neo loses its lowest storage tier, it wouldn't be without precedent. Apple recently removed a few configurations of the Mac Studio from its website, including the variant with 512 GB of RAM and the base-model M3 Ultra version, and it did the same for the Mac mini's lowest storage option (256 GB). These changes may point to something more than Apple readying a new generation of M5 Macs — it's possible the company can't justify offering these products at their lowest price points amid the ongoing RAM shortage.

Along with the reported storage tier changes, Tim Culpan says Apple will consider releasing new MacBook Neo color options and offer them in the pricier configurations. Even though the company hasn't settled on the new colors, this could help Apple to make an already fresh lineup even fresher. Besides that, it's a strategy the company has used before, as some iMac colors were exclusive to more expensive models until the M4 version.

Another big issue for Apple is with chip manufacturer TSMC, which will reportedly have to make a fresh batch of A18 Pro chips. For context, Apple has been using a down-binned version of its iPhone 16 Pro chip in the MacBook Neo. It's essentially the same A18 Pro system-on-a-chip (SoC) that you'd find in the company's 2024 top-tier phone models, but with one GPU core disabled after that part of the chip came off the line defective. As Culpan points out, this means the A18 Pro SoCs used in the MacBook Neo may have required less overhead from Apple — but if TSMC makes a fresh batch, that would no longer be the case.