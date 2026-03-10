8 Gadgets That Could Jump In Price Due To The RAM Shortage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The AI industry is booming, with major tech companies investing truckloads of cash on artificial intelligence to stay ahead of the curve. The gripes against AI technology are well-documented, with people worried about the job market, rampant spread of misinformation, and — last but not least — the ever-increasing memory crisis. AI data centers that rely heavily on RAM to meet their high computing demands have caused a scarcity the likes of which has never been seen before in the market. The fact that RAM prices have already risen by 90% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the final quarter of 2025, is proof enough. OpenAI, arguably the biggest artificial intelligence company on the market, has also secured a whopping 40% of the world's DRAM supplies for the coming years, which will further exacerbate this problem.

To make things worse, regular consumers who don't rely on AI tools very often are suffering from this RAM scarcity. Every smart device and processor-intensive system under the sun needs RAM to operate smoothly. Smartphones, gaming consoles, IoT-enabled devices, and computers are just a few of the many victims of this crisis, forcing manufacturers to either halt production or charge a hefty premium to make up for rising RAM costs. Either way, the net result is negative for consumers. If you're in the market for a technological upgrade, just keep in mind that these devices will burn a hole in your pocket that may get even bigger as the AI industry continues to grow.