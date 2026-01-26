A Chip Shortage (And Price Jump) Is Coming For Your Next Smart TV - Here's Why

There's a new memory chip shortage and its effects are likely to reach consumers faster than expected. As you probably guessed, the chip shortage is driven by AI. New AI data centers are being built, and they're gobbling up the RAM market at a global level. Fewer memory chips are available for everyday electronics such as smart TVs, smartphones, and laptops. Major manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics, have already warned that memory prices are rising and that higher costs will spread across the market.

Since some memory chip prices have already risen drastically, it's possible that manufacturers will pass the costs on to their customers. As AI data centers continue to expand and compete for the same components, the balance between supply and demand is shifting. Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix account for the majority of global chip production (over 90%, according to the Wall Street Journal), and it's likely that orders from AI companies will be prioritized over consumer device manufacturers going forward. In a press release, Micron confirmed its plans to pull out of its Crucial consumer business entirely.

Still, there are reasons for cautious optimism. Chipmakers are investing heavily in new production capacity. This means that if AI demand stabilizes over time, supply conditions could make chips more affordable at the consumer level.