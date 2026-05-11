Two Legacy Products Microsoft Is Ending Support For In 2026

Microsoft plans to sunset nearly 70 applications across its product families throughout 2026. That's already begun, with 15 applications shuttered as of January 13, 2026, according to Microsoft's own materials. A lot of these you might never come across unless you're actively in the IT industry, managing many different aspects of a Windows-based workplace.

So far, Microsoft has sent to its ever-growing graveyard of products software like Advanced Threat Analytics, which was planned for obsolescence since 2020. This has been succeeded by the cloud-based Azure Advanced Threat Protection. Virtualization software will also see the end of support, as Application Virtualization 5.0 and 5.1 will end service. There are many other smaller applications like this that are only really used by those deep within the bowels of an IT department, such as SQL Server and Project Server 2016.

For mainstream users, the key point is that this will be the most recommended time to update your Windows 11 systems. Among the end-of-support are two Windows 11 versions, as well as Microsoft's final stand against holdouts for those not yet moved over to the Office successor, Microsoft 365.