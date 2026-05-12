'80s Sci-Fi Movies You've Probably Never Watched (But Absolutely Should)

The 1980s gave science fiction fans some of the genre's most iconic films, with classic sci-fi romps like "The Terminator," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan," and "The Road Warrior," just to name a few. With such an abundance of classics, it's understandable that more than a few sci-fi films from the decade ended up flying under the radar. Many of these almost-forgotten sci-fi flicks from the '80s are definitely worth watching if you haven't gotten around to seeing them.

All the movies here represent different sci-fi sub-genres. Along with being entertaining, they also illustrate how expansive, diverse, and versatile sci-fi cinema can be. In addition, without ever getting bogged down in preachiness or tedium, they often address real-world issues through the lens of fantastic storytelling. The fact that most of them are fun to watch (or, when not fun, at least engaging) is almost an added bonus.