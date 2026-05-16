China Cleaning Up Its Pollution Might Have Sped Up Climate Change

You wouldn't think cleaning up pollution would have the opposite effect of making things worse, but that may well be the case with east Asia and, specifically, China. The country and region have made great efforts to reduce pollution and air emissions. Since about 2013 or thereabouts, sulphur dioxide emissions have dropped significantly, by as much as 75%. It's a commendable mission that has had measurable effects. But a study published in Nature may link that cleanup — and the resulting air quality improvements — with accelerated global warming and temperature rises.

The idea is that less air pollution allows more sunlight to filter through the atmosphere, further warming the environment. Air pollution like aerosols build up after being released and reflect sunlight or change cloud reflection properties, allowing them to repel more solar radiation. That, in turn, creates something of a shading effect which cools the planet. To be clear, they did not directly cause additional warming but instead altered artificial properties that would shield some of the oncoming climate changes. The primary source of global warming can still be attributed to greenhouse gas emissions, and air pollution cleanup is still important — air pollution alone is responsible for nearly 2 million deaths in China per year.

Ultimately, 2025 was one of the warmest years to date, and it's only getting worse from there. Moreover, our current climate models can't really explain what's happening to Earth right now, because the real climate is incredibly complex. Scientists don't know exactly why the acceleration is happening, but they have some ideas, and there are likely a number of reasons beyond the air pollution cleanup. But it is still contributing.