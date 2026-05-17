4 Audible Settings You Should Change ASAP For A Better Experience

With over one million titles to choose from and a couple of different ways to enjoy its library of audiobooks, Amazon's Audible service remains one of the best ways to listen to your favorite audiobooks on the go, though there are certainly some cheaper alternatives out there. Plus, because of the app's support for Amazon's Read & Listen feature, many audiobooks on Audible now allow you to seamlessly switch between listening and reading on your devices, so long as you own both the Kindle and audio versions of a book.

If you are using Audible to listen to audiobooks, then there are several ways you can customize your experience. We highly recommend messing around with some of the different settings offered in the app. Not only will these changes help improve your focus when listening, but they'll also make navigating your audiobooks much easier, and can even help ensure you always have your next listen ready to go.