8 Cheaper Alternatives To Audible Every Audiobook Listener Should Try

Arguably, the biggest audiobook website out there is Audible, which has offered voice-narrated e-books and podcasts for more than 30 years. The Amazon-owned site is responsible for over half of all audiobook sales in the U.S., and it also offers four monthly subscription tiers for frequent listeners. However, if you're an audiobook listener looking for new material, it's worth considering all your options. Audible is a major site, but there are cheaper audiobook sources — some of them are even free, and we'll help you find which alternatives are worth considering.

Audible's Premium Plus service costs $14.95. It gets you one audiobook per month to keep (even if you cancel the service) as well as access to a wide catalog of thousands of titles. Many users will also be on the Plus tier, which omits the purchase credit and costs $7.95. However, Audible no longer offers this budget-friendly tier for new subscribers in the U.S. And now that Audible has brought ads to its audiobooks, there are even more reasons to avoid the platform.

If you listen to a single audiobook per month, Audible is a good deal, but prolific listeners can find cheaper alternatives to get their fix. You can find them below, organized into three sections: free picks, cheaper than Audible Plus, and a few that cost more than Plus but less than Premium Plus.