The '80s Transformers Movie Has An Odd Connection To Sylvester Stallone
Decades before Michael Bay started directing "Transformers" movies (and potentially ruined the franchise, depending on who you ask), the first animated "Transformers" film hit theaters. While the live-action films have dominated streaming services, "The Transformers: The Movie" has had a much longer-lasting impact on the franchise, partly thanks to its theme song, which was never intended for the film.
While the original "Transformers" movie introduced countless ideas to the franchise — including the terrifying Unicron, a sentient, transforming planet that only exists to consume — audiences generally remember its iconic song "The Touch." The track is a glorious synth rock tribute to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and has become synonymous with the "Transformers" brand. However, during an interview with Vulture, Stan Bush (who wrote and performed the song) stated that he originally developed the song for the Sylvester Stallone film "Cobra," which revolves around the titular police lieutenant Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (played by Stallone) protecting a person who witnessed multiple violent crimes.
While Bush wrote "The Touch" with "Cobra" in mind, his record label had other ideas and inserted the song into "The Transformers: The Movie" without his knowledge. Bush and his band didn't learn until after the fact, partially because they didn't even know anyone was making that film (or that "The Transformers" was a franchise). However, Stan Bush has since warmed up to the idea of his song becoming synonymous with "The Transformers."
How Stan Bush Touched the Hearts of Millions
While "The Touch" never reached the top of the charts, it still got plenty of attention. Plus, you must admit, for a song originally written for Sylvester Stallone blowing away criminals, "The Touch" adapted pretty well to a film about giant alien robots that can disguise themselves as vehicles. Would you believe it if we told you Stan Bush was inspired by an 80s film about fighter jets?
According to Bush, he and the song's co-writer, Lenny Macaluso, got the idea from a specific line in the movie "Iron Eagle" (a film that is similar to but nowhere near as good as "Top Gun" and "Top Gun: Maverick.") Bush stated that one moment in the movie stuck out to him, specifically when its star, Louis Gossett Jr., states "Kid, you've got the touch." That's it; Bush and Macaluso took that one line and based an entire song off it.
Bush's career seemingly stalled despite the niche fame he gained from "The Touch" as rock gave way to grunge. But given how much "Transformers" fans love the song, that's hardly an issue. Stan Bush performed the song live at the fourth BotCon, a convention for everything "Transformers," and has since become a mainstay of the annual expo. He also rerecorded his song for the 2007 "Transformers" film, allegedly at Paramount's request. While this version never made it into the movie or its soundtrack, you can watch it on YouTube. History repeated itself for the 2009 sequel: Bush made a new rendition of the song, was left in the lurch, and released it himself.
How The Touch Has Remained in Touch with Fans
"The Touch" has been included in several iterations of the cartoon and in the credits for the video game "Transformers: Fall of Cybertron." While one could argue that "The Touch" is the anthem of "Transformers" fans, its influence can be felt beyond the franchise.
One of the song's most noteworthy appearances was in the movie "Boogie Night," where the protagonist Eddie "Dirk Diggler" Adams (played by future Bayverse Transformers star Mark Wahlberg) sings its lyrics — badly, we might add. You can also hear "The Touch" in shows such as "American Dad" and "Regular Show."
If you're more into video games, "The Touch" also appeared in "Saints Row IV" as background music for one of the game's final missions. Some characters even quote Optimus Prime and Megatron from their final confrontation in the 80's "Transformers" movie — the first use of the song in that film. Developer Flying Wild Hog also used "The Touch" throughout its "Shadow Warrior" remake trilogy. And of course, we can't forget to mention "Mixtape," the most recent video game to license the song. But unlike other titles that use "The Touch" to emphasize standout setpieces, this game calls attention to the song itself and how it creates a visceral feeling that makes you want to achieve your goals and look cool while doing it. Which is thematically appropriate, especially since mixtapes are making a comeback.