The '80s Transformers Movie Has An Odd Connection To Sylvester Stallone

Decades before Michael Bay started directing "Transformers" movies (and potentially ruined the franchise, depending on who you ask), the first animated "Transformers" film hit theaters. While the live-action films have dominated streaming services, "The Transformers: The Movie" has had a much longer-lasting impact on the franchise, partly thanks to its theme song, which was never intended for the film.

While the original "Transformers" movie introduced countless ideas to the franchise — including the terrifying Unicron, a sentient, transforming planet that only exists to consume — audiences generally remember its iconic song "The Touch." The track is a glorious synth rock tribute to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and has become synonymous with the "Transformers" brand. However, during an interview with Vulture, Stan Bush (who wrote and performed the song) stated that he originally developed the song for the Sylvester Stallone film "Cobra," which revolves around the titular police lieutenant Marion "Cobra" Cobretti (played by Stallone) protecting a person who witnessed multiple violent crimes.

While Bush wrote "The Touch" with "Cobra" in mind, his record label had other ideas and inserted the song into "The Transformers: The Movie" without his knowledge. Bush and his band didn't learn until after the fact, partially because they didn't even know anyone was making that film (or that "The Transformers" was a franchise). However, Stan Bush has since warmed up to the idea of his song becoming synonymous with "The Transformers."