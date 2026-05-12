Google Discovers The First Known Case Of Hackers Using AI To Create A Zero-Day Exploit

A new report from the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) reveals that sophisticated hacker groups have started using AI tools to help create and deploy zero-day exploits. The revelation confirms what many tech analysts have been warning about for quite some time, namely that advanced AI tools will inevitably enable bad actors to unearth vulnerabilities they otherwise may not have discovered.

The GTIG report relays that it identified a "threat actor using a zero-day exploit that we believe was developed with AI." The report doesn't provide additional details about the identity of the "threat actor," but it does mention that the zero-day exploit was designed to be deployed in a "mass exploitation event." The software in question specifically exploited a vulnerability in a Python script to facilitate bypassing two-factor authentication schemes. The exploit was thankfully patched before it could be deployed en masse.

Another reason why this development is concerning is that AI, aside from unearthing exploits, also works to accelerate the pace at which hackers can churn out malware and test vulnerabilities in software. Cyberattacks that previously might have required months of work and painstaking development can now be carried out on a much faster timeline. What's more, hackers have already started using advanced AI to create believable phishing scams. Hackers are also using a scary new Gmail hack with super realistic AI posing as Google support representatives to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over sensitive credentials.