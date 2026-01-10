3 Uncomfortable Truths About Using Google Gemini

While it's normal to get enamored by the convenience offered by Gemini, it's equally important to consider the privacy risks. As is explicitly mentioned in Gemini's privacy policy, Google collects pretty much everything you say or share with the AI assistant, such as your prompts (both written and voiced), and any files, photos, screens, and videos you share with it. It also collects information from the devices on which you use the Gemini app. While much of it will likely never be seen by human eyes, Google actually mentions in Gemini's privacy policy that human reviewers — some of whom don't even work for Google — review some of the collected data, including your chats.

So, while Google takes steps to anonymize the collected data, the risk remains, and if you are sharing sensitive documents or having conversations with Gemini, another human can see them, and those chats aren't read only by AI eyes. There are options to opt out of this data collection, but even if you opt out, Google keeps the data for 72 hours for safety, security, and feedback processing. Moreover, opting out is only valid for future conversations and not the past ones. Although you can delete past conversations, Google may retain them for up to three years if they were already flagged by a human reviewer.