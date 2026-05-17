Henry Cavill Agrees That His Superman Movies Made Mistakes (Even If They Made Money)

As Cavill explained in his interview with The Rake, the production of the DCEU films, and especially his roles as Superman, were made with the express purpose of delivering something unique and distinct from what audiences were expecting of superhero films at the time. However, he lamented that the films didn't quite hit the same way as other superhero pictures, noting they didn't give viewers "that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer."

There is some truth to this; Rotten Tomatoes reviews of "Man of Steel," for example, were rather middling from both critics and filmgoers, who appreciated the film's action set pieces, but found the slower moments boring and inauthentic. Of course, there isn't a single right way to make a superhero film, which is why some superhero films that should've been hits end up bombing.

That said, Cavill stated his belief that the "right mistakes" had been made in these films. They provided a vital test case of what worked and what didn't in a DC superhero flick, ensuring that subsequent movies would hit a better balance between action and drama thanks to learnings from previous shortcomings. He added that the 2017 "Wonder Woman" film was an important step in the right direction, and considering how well it performed financially and critically, he may have been right. Though, considering the less-than-stellar reception of "Justice League", the lowest-grossing movie in the DCEU at the time, maybe not.