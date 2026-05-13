Why There's Simply No Need For A WhatsApp Plus Subscription

WhatsApp Plus is beginning to roll out for some iOS users in certain regions, following an Android beta that launched in April. Often, when a service adds a premium tier, previously free things, like hidden WhatsApp features everyone should use, may get locked behind a paywall. With over 3 billion monthly users, the messaging platform is among the most widely used for communications, especially outside of the United States, so those concerns are more than fair.

Fortunately, you really don't need to get WhatsApp Plus. Even WhatsApp itself would tell you that, as its Help Center page refers to the subscription as "optional". Its premium features are mostly cosmetic, while all of the important functions of WhatsApp, like calling and messaging, remain available to all users.

So far, WhatsApp Plus seems to only be available in Europe and costs €2.49, suggesting a price of around $2.99. While the rollout has started small so the company can get user feedback, it's expected to expand to more accounts in the coming weeks. WhatsApp Plus will likely add new features once it's widely available, but so far, there's nothing that would really make WhatsApp Plus worth the money.