11 Hidden WhatsApp Features Everyone Should Be Using

WhatsApp becomes super cluttered when you mix your personal and professional contacts, all in one account. Your colleagues and superiors are able to view your whereabouts, profile pictures, and more — unless you choose to hide the details from them — which snatches your sense of privacy in the workplace. Consequently, the better approach is to use separate numbers for personal and professional use.

You can then use these two numbers to create separate accounts on WhatsApp and then log in to them on a single smartphone, be it an Android or an iPhone. Go to the Settings of your primary account, and tap the "+" icon displayed on the right side of your profile picture, just beside the QR code symbol. In the pop-up menu, choose Add account > Agree and continue > enter the phone number > verify the code.

The account will be logged in after the verification, and you can easily switch between the two accounts whenever you want. Thanks to the WhatsApp multi-account feature, you will receive timely notifications for both accounts to never miss an important text. However, the company started rolling out the feature later for iOS; hence, it may not be available for all iOS users as of the current date.