China's Flying Wind Turbine Might Unlock Power Conventional Turbines Can't Reach

These tethered aerostats are filled with helium and lift wind turbines as high as 2,000 meters (about 6,500 feet). With the elevated winds stronger and steadier than at ground level, the spinning turbines are able to efficiently generate electricity and send it to a ground station via a cable. The S2000 aerostat is 60 meters (197 feet) long and 40 meters (131 feet) in both height and width, and holds 12 turbines with a power capacity of three megawatts. By comparison, the average U.S. turbine has a capacity for 2.75 megawatts.

The aerostat enjoys a major advantage over ground‑based turbines as it can ignore ground-level height restrictions. It also eliminates the need for land use, utilizes stronger and more reliable winds, and offers a far wider range of deployment locations. China's huge size also gives it an edge, as it has vast remote regions with few people, making it perfect for tethered aerostats to do their work.

But the technology also comes with challenges. For example, stormy weather can pose a problem, with severe weather potentially forcing the aerostat to land until calmer conditions prevail. Also, the tether can suffer considerable wear and tear, leading to damage that requires repair work, which can disrupt power generation. Consideration also has to be given to low-flying aircraft, with the tethered high‑altitude aerostats potentially creating hazards for helicopters and emergency-response aircraft that operate at similar altitudes.