Offshore Windfarms Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Local Wildlife

Offshore wind farms offer a ton of potential for clean energy efforts. Not only can they help cut reliance on fossil fuels, which can help lower emissions, but offshore wind farms also appear to have another advantage based on scientific research and observations. Some older reports suggest that some offshore farms might be causing a bit more of a stir than first expected. In fact, during construction, research shows that they could be driving animals that call the area home, like seals, away.

However, once the hammering and noise fade, life around these farms returns even stronger than before, and with that, some predators also return. Based on a paper published in the journal Current Biology in 2014, the seals not only returned to the wind farm area, but they also took advantage of a unique migration pattern that researchers hadn't seen before. The driving force behind this migration is the way that the environment around these wind farms changes.

Because they aren't susceptible to human intervention like fishing, the area around the wind turbines becomes ideal for mollusks, schools of fish, and hosts of other creatures. In fact, there has been talk about using the construction of new offshore wind farms to help promote more consistency throughout the marine ecosystem by creating these protected ecosystems. Which is a nice change of pace from other environmental-related news, like the accusations that Tesla is dumping black wastewater in ditches.