5 Features Only Apple Watches Have

The Apple Watch is the perfect pairing for an Apple iPhone, and in fact, it only works with Apple devices. While you can use other third-party smartwatches with an iPhone from brands like Garmin, Amazfit, Fitbit, Withings, and others, there are features that are exclusive to the Apple Watch that you might appreciate. Some are specific only to newer models, but most are available across the board on all the latest ones, even dating back several generations.

It's not just about the seamless connectivity to iPhone, like syncing available apps, Siri voice control integration, and compatibility with other Apple products, from iPads to even Apple TV. There are other features exclusive to Apple Watch that you might find make it worth paying a bit more for one. From access to specific apps to special health notifications with newer models and adjustable tracking based on your unique situation, these features, or at least a specific version of them in some cases, are only available for Apple Watch.