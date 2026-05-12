You Can Control Your Apple TV With Your Apple Watch - Here's How

The Apple TV's Siri Remote is the easiest way to control the multimedia player, but that's not the only option available to users when the remote control isn't anywhere in sight. The Apple Watch on your wrist is a good alternative, since many people may already wear the smartwatch while watching TV. The wearable supports the key controls that most users want, including changing apps, playing shows, and managing the volume. The downside is that the Apple Watch has a smaller screen than an iPhone, so it's not as convenient to use as a remote control for prolonged periods.

The Apple Watch isn't the only Apple device that can control the Apple TV. The iPhone and iPad also offer remote control support for the Apple TV, assuming they're close by and not charging in a separate room. The Apple TV also supports third-party remotes, which can be useful if you routinely lose the official remote control or it's broken. But none of these alternatives can beat the convenience of having remote-control capabilities built into the Apple Watch on your wrist. Also, the Apple Watch Remote app only requires watchOS 6.0, an operating system that was introduced in September 2019. This means you don't need a brand new Apple Watch to control the Apple TV. Older models that run watchOS 6.0 or higher should still work.

Note that Apple refers to the Apple TV device as "Apple TV 4K" in the support document describing the Apple Watch remote control feature. Apple currently sells only Apple TV 4K models (and they're the only ones supported by Apple Watch). That may be why Apple lists the full product name rather than referring to the broader product name, Apple TV, which includes the streaming service that can be accessed without an Apple device.