Is The 3rd-Gen Apple TV 4K Still Worth It In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

The Apple TV 4K is one of the best devices if you're really into the Apple ecosystem. Not only is it the best way to supercharge your smart TV and make it last longer, but it also adds on the Apple perks customers know and love. It's easy to AirDrop and AirPlay content, and I have access to all Apple services, including Fitness+, which I use for yoga sessions, and Apple's underrated Arcade platform, which can be enjoyed with a third-party gaming controller.

To this day, the A15 Bionic chip is still surprisingly good, and I don't notice any throttling when moving between apps or anything regarding the general Apple TV experience. With this generation, Apple added support for HDR10+, in addition to support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, and Dolby Digital 5.1. The only downside of this Apple TV 4K is that it still doesn't support 4K120Hz, even though it features an HDMI 2.1 port.

Over the years, Apple continued to tweak the experience of the Apple TV, as Liquid Glass looks beautiful on a big screen, and I can FaceTime friends from my TV, use Apple Music Sing, and other perks exclusive to this model. It's also important to note that the Apple TV costs $129, but since it's been on the market for a while, it's always possible to find good deals for this powerful device.