iOS 26.4 Biggest Feature Delay Might Push Back 4 New Apple Releases

The beta testing of iOS 26.4 should start in the coming weeks. This upcoming operating system update has been rumored to bring several new features, which in the past few days we've been learning they have been delayed or discontinued, like the Apple Health+ subscription.

While the media in general hoped Apple would start testing the new supercharged Siri with this new software update, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that might not be the case, as Apple could be aiming at iOS 26.5 or later. After all, the company only promised that it would release the new Siri in 2026, but rumors indicate it might be as soon as this spring.

If Apple truly delays the core features of this new Siri, this would mean the company would also delay four upcoming products, including its long rumored smart home device, a smart doorbell, its AR Glasses, and even a new Apple TV. All of these products will heavily rely on the new Siri, and if most of its features are delayed for the second half of the year, this means Apple could only launch these products in late 2026, or even 2027. Here's what we know about these four new products, as we still expect Apple to follow up on its plans of a more intelligent and proactive personal assistant.