iOS 26.4 Biggest Feature Delay Might Push Back 4 New Apple Releases
The beta testing of iOS 26.4 should start in the coming weeks. This upcoming operating system update has been rumored to bring several new features, which in the past few days we've been learning they have been delayed or discontinued, like the Apple Health+ subscription.
While the media in general hoped Apple would start testing the new supercharged Siri with this new software update, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that might not be the case, as Apple could be aiming at iOS 26.5 or later. After all, the company only promised that it would release the new Siri in 2026, but rumors indicate it might be as soon as this spring.
If Apple truly delays the core features of this new Siri, this would mean the company would also delay four upcoming products, including its long rumored smart home device, a smart doorbell, its AR Glasses, and even a new Apple TV. All of these products will heavily rely on the new Siri, and if most of its features are delayed for the second half of the year, this means Apple could only launch these products in late 2026, or even 2027. Here's what we know about these four new products, as we still expect Apple to follow up on its plans of a more intelligent and proactive personal assistant.
Apple's smart home hub and smart doorbell
Known as the "HomePad," this smart home hub is reportedly a mix of a HomePod-like speaker with an iPad tablet. First expected for March 2025, its release is still unclear due to its reliance on the new Siri. According to DigiTimes, this device will have a 6 or 7-inch square display, and will feature Apple's A18 chip. With Apple Intelligence support, the company will heavily rely on the new Siri and the new App Intents API, which will let this device control apps and its features seamlessly. This smart home hub will work similarly to an Amazon Echo Show, as you'll be able to play music, get help when cooking, call friends and family members on FaceTime, and more.
Another product that could launch alongside the smart home hub is a smart doorbell. Bloomberg says this is one of several smart home products Apple has been developing. Currently, rumors only suggest this device will have a better integration between the smart home hub and Apple's ecosystem. Besides that, this product could feature a similar technology unveiled by Aqara at CES 2026, which uses the ultra wide-band chip to unlock a door with an iPhone; without the user being required to take it from their pocket. While this device possibly won't rely on the new Siri, its integration with the smart home hub might be key for its release.
New Apple TV 4K and Apple's AR Glasses
Apple is expected to release a new Apple TV 4K in 2026, as it was previously rumored to launch it in 2025. According to MacRumors, the company is planning to introduce the A17 Pro chip to this set-top box, which could mean the company is also readying support for Apple Intelligence. Since the current AI features that Apple offers don't add up much for the Apple TV, it's only natural to believe that the new Siri will play an important role in Apple Intelligence functionalities there. Just like the products above, the delay of this new Siri might be the reason why Apple hasn't updated the Apple TV yet. This could also explain the lack of new features in the latest tvOS 26.2 and tvOS 26.3 releases.
Last but not least, Apple should introduce its first-generation AR Glasses this year. According to Bloomberg, these glasses will have speakers for music playback, cameras for capturing photos and videos, and voice control with the all-new Siri. At this moment, Apple is tackling at a simpler version of its ambitious AR Glasses plan, as it won't add in-lens display for true AR content.
There are also rumors that these glasses could feature health sensors, but since control of this product will likely be limited to a single button and Siri, the company might have to delay this device, depending on its new schedule.