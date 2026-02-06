Apple Reportedly Canceled A Major iOS 27 Health App Revamp

For a while, Bloomberg has reported that Apple has been planning a major Health app redesign with a Health+ subscription, supposedly aiming for a better combo between the Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+, and all the data those apps bring. However, the publication now says that Apple is scaling back its plans, as one of its top executives believed the service wasn't good enough to become a subscription.

Apple seems to be nixing what was supposed to be important features expected to come with iOS 27. Even though a different publication, Macworld, suggested the company could unveil its plans for the new Health app as soon as iOS 26.4, Apple is reportedly following a different path.

According to Bloomberg, services chief Eddy Cue said Apple's competitors in the health market have more competing features through its own apps, and that Apple wasn't delivering anything better than they were. The publication also gave some context about the service, saying it would be used to offer people health-related feedback powered by AI. Besides that, the company reportedly built a studio in California to give health advices through doctors, explain medical conditions, suggest workout plans, and more. Now, it's unclear where all this investment and future AI coaching will go to.