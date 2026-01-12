4 Big iOS 27 Features Rumored For The iPhone 17
Apple is still several months away from unveiling iOS 27 at the WWDC 2026 keynote. While there's a lot that can change over the path to Apple's worldwide developer's conference, we already heard rumors and reports over some of the most important features that will greatly improve the iPhone 17 experience.
Besides the upcoming accessibility features that should be announced before iOS 27 is previewed in June, Apple is also expected to include significant changes to iOS, thanks to the long-rumored iPhone Fold model. Since Apple laid the groundwork for merging iOS, iPadOS, and macOS with the current versions of these systems, iOS 27 should bring several new multitasking features that we won't hear about this summer, because the company won't spoil its big plans for the September event.
With that, Apple will have to talk about other important iOS improvements during the WWDC 2026 keynote, and we think these might be some of them.
Siri redesign
A new Siri is coming with iOS 26.4, at least according to what reports have pointed out throughout last year. Apple had to delay several Apple Intelligence features, due to Siri team management changes and issues with the foundation of its personal assistant. However, it seems Apple will be able to push forward some of its AI delays and implement these features in the next few months.
Besides a report revealing that Apple will use Google Gemini models to super-power the new Siri, Bloomberg says that a new redesign for the personal assistant will follow with iOS 27. While you might say that Siri already got a significant redesign with iOS 26, as it's now deeply integrated with Apple Intelligence, Apple might have decided to give it another try due to issues with its AI platform and bad press over Siri's AI capabilities.
If rumors are true and Siri can finally become a smart personal assistant that can tap information on your iPhone and understand context, it makes sense if Apple decides to completely revamp its design for something fresh.
Apple's new service is coming: Health+
It's no news that Apple has been working on a revamped Health app. Even though the company offered a glimpse of a future as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, watchOS 26 and the Workout Buddy functionality are receiving big changes, but the truth is that the company is nowhere near its goal. Last year, the publication reported that Apple is readying a new Apple Health+ service, which will feature an AI doctor, personalized suggestions based on the data gathered by your Apple Watch, the ability to log food, and even educational videos to help you understand how to better take care of your body.
So far, Apple has created a health hub with the Health app, but it mostly depends on third-party apps to interpret that data. While the company introduced Training Load and new Sleep metrics, it's nowhere near to what Gentler Streak and so many apps do with the information gathered by your Apple Watch. If Gurman's report is accurate, iOS 27 should finally be the operating system update where Apple will release this new Health+ service.
Followed by the introduction of a more capable Siri in iOS 26.4, it only makes sense why the company is ready to announce this update. Not only that, but it could greatly integrate with Apple Fitness+, which recent reports suggest Apple doesn't know what to do with it.
New pairing system for Apple products
Macworld got access to an early iOS build that revealed a roadmap for Apple features from iOS 26.4, up to iOS 28. While Apple might change its schedule depending on how it can advance on making these functions good for users, Filipe Espósito reports that Apple is preparing a new pairing system for AirPods, which could expand to other products, as this has been available for HomePods, Apple Watches, and Beats devices.
While one could argue that Apple's pairing system is already fast enough, the company will be required to open up the current fast-pairing capabilities to EU developers due to the Digital Markets Act legislation. With that, the company might have decided to create a new pairing method; this way, third-party developers and manufacturers will be able to bring some of the fast pairing process to their own products. Apple could also continue offering something that differs itself from other companies anyway, though that remains unclear.
After all, even though it will be good to pair a Jabra, JBL, or even Samsung earbuds faster with an iPhone, Apple also competes in that market with its AirPods and Beats earbuds. That said, it makes sense that the company might be planning to make the process even faster and more reliable in general.
More stable experience
Last but not least, Bloomberg believes iOS 27 might be a Snow Leopard-like update. If you don't recall, Snow Leopard was a Mac OS X update introduced in 2009, and it was supposed to improve the buggy experience of Mac OS X Leopard. With this release, Apple was light on new features, but made all the groundwork to offer a better Mac OS X experience in the years to come, removing a ton of bugs and making Macs more reliable.
If Bloomberg's report is accurate, iOS 27 might focus on a few new features, but the best one might be a more stable experience. This makes complete sense, especially after a big redesign revamp with iOS 26 and the new Liquid Glass UI. With the company still tweaking the Liquid Glass with iOS 26 updates, the next major software update might serve to fix the greatest issues with the past iterations.
That means updating things like the lackluster Apple Intelligence platform, bad readability with Liquid Glass, and other bugs users have been experiencing for years with Apple's own apps. BGR will let you know as we learn more about upcoming iOS 27 rumors, leaks, and reports.