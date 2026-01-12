4 Big iOS 27 Features Rumored For The iPhone 17

Apple is still several months away from unveiling iOS 27 at the WWDC 2026 keynote. While there's a lot that can change over the path to Apple's worldwide developer's conference, we already heard rumors and reports over some of the most important features that will greatly improve the iPhone 17 experience.

Besides the upcoming accessibility features that should be announced before iOS 27 is previewed in June, Apple is also expected to include significant changes to iOS, thanks to the long-rumored iPhone Fold model. Since Apple laid the groundwork for merging iOS, iPadOS, and macOS with the current versions of these systems, iOS 27 should bring several new multitasking features that we won't hear about this summer, because the company won't spoil its big plans for the September event.

With that, Apple will have to talk about other important iOS improvements during the WWDC 2026 keynote, and we think these might be some of them.