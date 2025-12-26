Apple's iOS Roadmap: Looking Ahead From iOS 26.3 To iOS 27

iOS 26.3 is still in beta 1, but it should bring several useful new features to the iPhone, including a new Android transfer system. At first, it will be only available for iPhone and Google Pixel devices, and users will be able to transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and phone numbers from one platform to the other in a more straightforward way. Both companies say improved interoperability is coming in the future, as Health data and other important information won't transfer between devices.

Besides that, Apple is giving third-party smartwatches the ability to display iPhone notifications with a new Notification Forwarding setting. Apple has been working on this feature since the last beta, and it seems it might be ready for action early next year. Apple is also tweaking the wallpaper section by splitting up Astronomy and Weather categories. A new Unity wallpaper is also expected to be introduced with iOS 26.3 to celebrate Black History Month.

For European users, Apple will add high-bandwidth Wi-Fi connections for peer-to-peer use, a new proximity pairing system for third-party accessories, and new NFC features to connect third-party devices as part of the DMA legislation. When or if these features will make their way to the U.S. remains to be seen.