5 Essential iPhone Apps I Use Everyday (And You Should Too)

Long gone are the days when we used to download every new app that became available on the App Store. I still remember its early era when I would download every new game, silly app, or social media app that just launched. Yet so many years later, now that we finally have a lot of space in our iPhones, it feels like having a ton of apps is no longer our priority. More than that, as Apple, Google, and other smartphone makers expand their tools to help us (and especially kids) stay away from addictive apps, it feels we're more cautious about what we download and how we use our smartphones. At least, this is what I'm trying to tell myself to do.

Still, there are a few apps I use regularly that truly make a difference. While I could say that about Slack, Microsoft Teams, Uber, or even Amazon, I feel like you're not here to learn more about work apps or those you already use. That said, these are my five essential iPhone apps I use every day, and they might be worth it for you too.