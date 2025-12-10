WatchOS 26's Workout Buddy Is Great, But I'm Switching To Something Better

Since Apple released watchOS 26, I've been religiously using the new Workout Buddy feature. This AI functionality is probably the most important change on the Apple Watch operating system, and I was really eager to give it a proper try. After all, Workout Buddy gathers the data available on my Health app to motivate me during workouts, such as outdoor runs or strength training.

What I liked the most about this feature is that it celebrates my workout goals and reminds me of my achievements in recent weeks. Or it will notify me if I surpass a milestone, like an amount of runs through the years, or minutes active. While it's still impossible to interact with the AI-generated coach, I found it to be uplifting to hear the AI-generated voice keeping me motivated mid-workout.

However, while this feature was really helpful during strength training workouts, I was getting annoyed by having to take my iPhone with me for every run. After all, Apple requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer around to make Workout Buddy work, and I just wanted a more practical experience.