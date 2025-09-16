watchOS 26 Review: More Reliant On The iPhone Than Ever

The Apple Watch has been around for a decade now. Over the years, Apple has made its wearable less reliant on the iPhone by adding cellular connectivity, longer battery life, and several other improvements that gave users the ability to leave their phone at home... at least for a few hours.

One of the things I liked the most about the Apple Watch was how useful it was if I ever happened to forget my iPhone at home while running errands. Of course, if you're as connected as I am, you're probably not forgetting your iPhone at home very often in the first place, but having a backup plan is always appreciated.

That's why using an Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the past couple of years has been such a great experience. That said, even though the watchOS updates haven't been groundbreaking, I was expecting a bit more from watchOS 26. While it adds plenty of Apple Intelligence features, it's also making the Apple Watch more reliant on the iPhone. This is our review of watchOS 26, with all the good, the bad, and in-between of this software update for Apple Watch users.