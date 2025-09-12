Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Are Coming Next Week, As FDA Approves The New Health Feature

Apple unveiled three new Apple Watch models during the iPhone 17 event on Tuesday, including the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. Along with the new hardware, the company also announced two new health features: hypertension notifications and Sleep Score. While the latter is already available to Apple Watch users, Apple said during the event that hypertension notifications will roll out only after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators approve the new health feature. Per 9to5Mac and Bloomberg, Apple has received clearance from the FDA already, confirming the feature will roll out to supported devices next week.

Hypertension notifications will be available via the watchOS 26 update; you won't need new hardware for it to work. Apple's press release indicates that older Apple Watch versions will also get the feature. In addition to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 will support hypertension notifications. Apple also said it will roll out the feature to Apple Watch users in over 150 countries.