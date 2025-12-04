2025 App Store Awards: Strava, HBO Max, And Pokémon Among The Winners

Following the announcement of the 2025 App Store Awards finalists back in November, Apple today revealed the 17 apps and games that have been selected as the winners of this year's awards. The company says the winning apps and games were hand-selected by the App Store editors from a list of 45 finalists.

"Every year, we're inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people's lives," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "This year's winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere."

This year's winners include the all-new and wildly popular card game Pokémon TCG Pocket, AI editing tool Detail, and HBO Max, which recently changed its name back from Max. These are the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards, and what you need to know about these apps and games.