5 Free iPhone Apps You Should Always Install First On New Phones
Apple ensures its software ecosystem provides just about everything one might need to get started with a new iPhone. Messages handles texting, emailing can be done through the Mail app, the Notes app syncs daily jots across devices, and the default camera app pairs with Photos for mobile photography and editing. Calendar, FaceTime, Apple Maps, and plenty of others chip in to make models like the iPhone 17 an excellent value and some of the most popular phones on the market. For many users, these pre-installed apps provide everything they need, particularly those who use Apple software across a number of devices.
But relying solely on the Apple software ecosystem can mean missing out on specialized tools and services that can significantly improve the experience of using an iPhone. There are third-party apps out there that many would consider better than their Apple counterparts, and there are even more apps that provide new functionality to the iPhone. There are plenty of things to do after getting a new iPhone, but installing some great apps should be near the top of your list. So let's dive into some of the best free iPhone apps you need to install from the get-go.
WhatsApp is a free messaging app that may not replace sending texts through iMessage in the iPhone's Messages app, but it's at the very least a nice addition alongside it. In fact, WhatsApp is capable of making voice calls and video calls as well, and you can even use it to send media files. It does all of this with end-to-end encryption, meaning nobody but you and the person you're interacting with can read or listen to anything that's sent, not even WhatsApp. This is true even when communicating between an iPhone and an Android phone.
This is a messaging app that's particularly useful for group texting. WhatsApp allows in-chat invites, polls, and detailed event messages. With its availability across platforms, you can be certain that everyone is able to participate in the chat, regardless of the phone or device they use. Globally, more than 2 billion people use WhatsApp, largely because it offers free international messaging and allows for seamless communication over a Wi-Fi connection. This makes it an iPhone essential for those with friends and family overseas, as well as those with friends utilizing the Android platform.
Google Gemini
With Google Gemini installed, the iPhone gets instant access to Google's AI assistant. It's capable of answering questions, generating images, and assisting with tasks through text or voice conversations, among many other things. It also integrates with other Google services you may want to utilize on your iPhone, such as Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube..
Apple includes Siri in its software ecosystem, but where Gemini shines on the iPhone is when it comes to creative capabilities and the depth of conversation it's able to carry. Siri is good for basic device and app controls, but Gemini can do things like help you plan a trip, summarize a YouTube video so you know whether you want to watch it or not, and even create detailed images with simple prompts through its image generator, Nano Banana.
Gemini is free to download and use with no subscription required for basic features, and it can be particularly useful for iPhone users who prefer to tap into the Google software ecosystem. Google offers paid Gemini tiers with access to additional features and more powerful AI models, but the free version can handle everything most iPhone users will ask of it.
Strava
New iPhones will come with Apple Fitness preinstalled, but we think Strava is one of the best fitness apps for iPhone users, and it turns your daily fitness routine into a more social experience. This app lets you share workouts with friends, join monthly challenges with other users, and compare your performance to others on popular routes in your area. Strava's community-centered experience can be particularly useful for those who find it difficult to maintain a fitness routine or for those looking for some support while just getting started with one.
There is a paid subscription tier to the Strava app, but the free version comes with the essentials. It can track activities like running and cycling using the iPhone's built-in GPS, offer data insights for a range of different workouts through a training log, and sync with other fitness devices like Apple Watches, Fitbits, and Garmin smartwatches. Because all of Strava's community features are accessible without a paid subscription, your activity feed will keep you in touch with the efforts of real people trying to stay accountable alongside you, whether you opt for the premium features or not.
Snapseed
Not only is Snapseed an essential app for Android photography, but it makes a lot of sense for iPhone users as well. This professional-level photo editing app is completely free to download, and it offers more editing options and controls than what's available in the iPhone's default photo editing app. Snapseed comes with access to more than 25 advanced tools, as well as a non-destructive editing interface that allows for revisions and adjustments to previous changes.
One of Snapseed's biggest draws is its ability to work with RAW images taken by the iPhone's camera, but it's also an app worth installing if you're more of a beginner when it comes to photography. Snapseed has a range of film-like filters you can apply to photos, making short work of what might otherwise be an editing process that requires deeper photography knowledge. Similar to the filters you'll find in Instagram and other photo apps, Snapseed includes retro looks, black and white filters, film grain, and frames with adjustable sizes.
Snapseed is made by Google, which has made the app entirely free to download and use. No subscriptions or in-app fees are required for full access, nor will you find any in-app ads or watermarks on your photos when it comes time to export and share.
Shazam
Music lovers won't want to look past Shazam when loading a new iPhone up with apps, as it's an incredibly helpful way to discover new music while out and about. Shazam is capable of identifying music playing around you, working well even amongst the background noise of busy restaurants and sidewalks. The app requires no subscription or in-app fees, so getting full access to Shazam is just a matter of downloading it from the App Store. Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, so iPhone users should find that it integrates well into iOS once installed.
For example, you can add Music Recognition to your iPhone's Control Center or enable the Shazam widget on the Lock Screen for quick access. But Shazam also works seamlessly with Apple Music, letting you add identified songs to your playlists and listen to them immediately. Lyrics are available to view as the song plays, and Shazam can also direct you to music videos through Apple Music or YouTube. For those who enjoy getting out and listening to live music, Shazam will show you what's popular in your area and can even help you find live music events going on around you.