5 Free iPhone Apps You Should Always Install First On New Phones

Apple ensures its software ecosystem provides just about everything one might need to get started with a new iPhone. Messages handles texting, emailing can be done through the Mail app, the Notes app syncs daily jots across devices, and the default camera app pairs with Photos for mobile photography and editing. Calendar, FaceTime, Apple Maps, and plenty of others chip in to make models like the iPhone 17 an excellent value and some of the most popular phones on the market. For many users, these pre-installed apps provide everything they need, particularly those who use Apple software across a number of devices.

But relying solely on the Apple software ecosystem can mean missing out on specialized tools and services that can significantly improve the experience of using an iPhone. There are third-party apps out there that many would consider better than their Apple counterparts, and there are even more apps that provide new functionality to the iPhone. There are plenty of things to do after getting a new iPhone, but installing some great apps should be near the top of your list. So let's dive into some of the best free iPhone apps you need to install from the get-go.