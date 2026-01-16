5 Things Apple TV Does Better Than Your Smart TV

Choosing a smart TV is no easy task. After all, manufacturers offer so many different options with regards to display sizes, built-in technologies, and specs. You may not pay too much attention, that is, until you need to know if your TV has HDMI 2 or 2.1 capability, how many ports it has, or which processor it uses. Still, whether you bought a high-end TV or the cheapest, having an Apple TV device can greatly improve your experience.

With the latest Apple TV being released in 2022, and rumors suggesting a new model might be launching soon, you still have plenty of reasons to upgrade your TV experience with this set-top box, as it offers the best software on the market and perks that no other option has (particularly for Apple fans). After over a decade using the Apple TV and owning a few different models, this article also represents my experience with having to upgrade my smart TV more often than my streaming device.