The Apple Watch Series 11 Is Great, But Smart Money Buys This Smartwatch Instead

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11 (above) in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series. The wearable is one of the two flagship smartwatches available in Apple stores and online, as of this writing. With prices starting at $399 (42 mm) and $429 (46 mm) for the GPS model, the Apple Watch Series 11 will offer buyers a high-end experience, featuring Apple's most advanced wearable health-tracking features and great battery life. However, buyers looking for their first watchOS device, and those interested in upgrading to a newer model, should not buy the Series 11 before considering a comparable device that should cost less. That's the Apple Watch Series 10 (below) that Apple launched in September 2024, a device that's almost identical to the Series 11.

Apple no longer stocks the previous-generation Apple Watch models, selling only the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, third-party retailers may still have Apple Watch Series 10 stock, including refurbished units, which they'll sell at a discount compared to the Series 11. Buying a refurbished Apple Watch Series 10 for $240 from Amazon (42 mm GPS model) or $319 from Apple (46 mm GPS model) is a much better deal than both the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch SE 3. The latter starts at $249 (40 mm) and $279 (44 mm) for the GPS model. That's because Apple didn't give the Series 11 a big upgrade in 2025. The Series 10 features the same design and health features as the new model, and both offer a better experience than the Apple Watch SE 3.