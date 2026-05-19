4 Underrated PC Brands That Can Compete With Dell

The office PC scene has changed dramatically. A lot of lists for the best office PC, whether desktop or laptop, will often include the mighty Dell, but for a lot of people, its prices are often too high. This is especially exacerbated by the ongoing AI data center-induced shortage of PC parts.

It's ironic, as Dell was originally started with the goal of undercutting the competition. Using off-the-shelf parts, Michael Dell started selling pre-built PCs out of his dorm room in 1984, but with much lower prices than what IBM or Apple were providing around that time. Now, the company is known for its expensive, hard-to-self-service machines with proprietary parts and its confusing branding after killing the Dell XPS line.

However, despite Dell's dominance in the office space, there are plenty of different, underrated options to check out. Chinese brands like Geekom and Minisforum are facilitating low- to high-end machines that won't take up much space. Meanwhile, Framework is providing repairable, upgradable hardware. You don't have to settle for the big names anymore.