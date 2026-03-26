The Cheapest Way To Turn Your Old Computer Into A Powerful Media Center

Turning a computer into a media center is not that hard, since tons of old equipment can play HD video. You can go all the way back to a seventh-generation Intel processor from 2016 and still support modern codecs like HEVC (H.265) and VP9. Of course, if you plan to stream your owned content, you'll want to ensure your network can handle the load, as 4K video can demand 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps per stream, which any modern router can handle. The truth is, the tech you need to get this project running is likely already installed in your home and built into one of your old PCs.

You'll want a hard drive to store your HD media. You can replace an existing drive or add a new one to the setup, but any size will do; external drives can be added later once you need more room. Optionally, an optical media drive, like an old DVD or Blu-ray player, can come in clutch, especially if you'd like to rip your physical media to your hard drive.

You'll also want to make sure your computer has enough RAM8GB is sufficient for media center apps like Jellyfin and Plex, though Kodi runs on a 1GB floor for those with older hardware. Lastly, an Ethernet port on your computer will be handy for a more reliable data connection, but a Wi-Fi card can also work — and you'll need an HDMI-out port. Basically, many computers built in the last decade can replace streaming devices. If you don't own an old computer, the aftermarket has you covered to keep things cheap. So, once you've ensured your network and old computer fit the bill, converting the device into a media center can be done by spending very little or even nothing.