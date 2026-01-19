5 Essential TV Apps Every Cable Cutter Needs To Install

If you prefer to maintain your own library of local media on physical hard drives, the first app you should consider is Kodi. After all, it has racked up 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone, and it's certainly a popular choice for cable cutters. Kodi is a media center app, born out of XBMC, originally developed for Xbox, and later ported to every platform you can think of. Kodi has a long history of providing an open-source media center, built by the community for the community, all for free for anyone interested, which means there is a plethora of information out there on how to set it up and tweak it. Kodi is available on Android, and iOS users can jailbreak to install the app.

The benefits of Kodi are many, from its wide selection of plugins that help categorize your content to its straightforward interface, which is easy to navigate. You can even use Kodi to stream your content over your local network. Best of all, since Kodi is a media center, you're not limited to just movies and TV; you can add games and emulators that can launch from the app, and you can even maintain a library of music files. Heck, you can add plugins for streaming services just so you never have to leave the app, like adding YouTube. Kodi is a one-stop destination for all your media, from video to audio to games, ensuring it's an essential TV app for anyone interested in cutting the cord.