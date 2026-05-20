5 Underrated Gaming Laptop Brands That Can Compete With Razer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When they're in the market for a new rig, some gamers are quick to pull the trigger on Razer Blade laptops, and for good reason. The company has built a reputation on sleek, black-aluminum machines like the Razer Blade 14 at $2,299.99. Yes, the ultra-thin laptops are stunning, but when looking upward at the higher configurations of the Razer Blade 16 and 18 reaching $5,000, one starts to wonder about cheaper alternatives that do the same job. Gamers don't have to spend Razer money to get top-tier mobile performance — there are several underrated gaming laptop brands with hardware that matches or beats Razer Blade specs while also providing better value.

These competitors often include features Razer omits, like a wider variety of port extensions or higher memory ceilings. Looking beyond the lure of the green triple-headed snake as a hardcore gamer or creative professional could save hundreds of dollars. We have identified five brands alongside their specific laptops that prove gamers can get fantastic performance without the Razer tax. All of them have at least an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU and are stacked with some of the best specifications the gaming laptop market has to offer, representing a few of the most powerful gaming beasts users can get their hands on right now. These picks are based on their hardware specifications, display technology, and overall value compared to the Razer Blade lineup.