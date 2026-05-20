Scientists Show That Routers Can Be Used To Track Your Movements Through Walls

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a unique Wi-Fi configuration that allows them to estimate human movements through walls and dense objects. What's interesting is they don't need expensive equipment, like specialized LiDAR devices or cameras, to make it work. They were able to achieve this with low-cost $30 Wi-Fi routers and receivers, which raises a few privacy concerns.

Leveraging a tool called DensePose from Facebook's AI lab, the system scans the invisible Wi-Fi radio signals that permeate throughout a space and builds a visual model. Radio signals broadcast by a Wi-Fi router naturally bounce off objects and people, and the reflected signals carry information that can be filtered through AI to reconstruct body posture and movements. Similar to how LiDAR or echolocation can be used to build a crude three-dimensional representation of rooms or an area, DensePose can produce images of humans and, over time, could be extrapolated to track and understand someone's movements.

This has been done before. Years ago, MIT researchers built a similar system, using RF-Capture technology, but the presented models were not as high-quality as what you get with the CMU team and DensePose recreations. The key to DensePose is what the researchers describe as a "deep neural network that maps the phase and amplitude of Wi-Fi signals to UV coordinates within 24 human regions." With the Wi-Fi signals as the sole input, that AI model can estimate the pose of multiple subjects.