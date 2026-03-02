The Future Of Wi-Fi Is Here And It's Fixing 7's Biggest Problems

New consumer devices, like the Honor Magic V6 foldable phone and the Honor MagicPad 4 tablet, aren't the only new innovations announced at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) event in Barcelona, Spain. Lenovo announced several new laptop and tablet models early on Monday, including a few exciting concept devices, like a foldable Legion handheld gaming console. Later, Qualcomm unveiled some of the next-generation chips that will power upcoming AI-ready wearables, 6G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn). The latter is especially interesting, as Qualcomm said its upcoming FastConnect 8800 chip will deliver the world's fastest Wi-Fi connection and the longest Wi-Fi range. That should be great news to anyone still having Wi-Fi issues with their devices, including products that support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Wi-Fi 8 support in phones and other consumer products is just the first step. Routers that can support Wi-Fi 8 connectivity will be needed in homes, offices, and public spaces to offer the speed and range improvements Qualcomm mentioned. Qualcomm hasn't shared a precise roadmap for the FastConnect 8800 rollout, but the company said the FastConnect 8800 and other Wi-Fi 8 chips are being tested by customers, with commercial products expected in late 2026. The FastConnect 7800 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and UWB, is available in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship that Samsung released last year. A few days ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series. The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is paired with the FastConnect 7900 chip, which also supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.