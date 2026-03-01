The iPad Pro Has Its First Worthy Android Replacement

The M5 iPad Pro is arguably the best tablet on the market, with few Android rivals capable of matching up. The Galaxy Tab S11 may have been the closest adversary so far, though the M5 iPad Pro still features the better chip. Fast-forward to March 1, and we have a new competitor in the Android camp that targets Apple's iPad Pro directly. The Honor MagicPad 4, teased online in recent days, debuted at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026), in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. The Chinese company made it clear that the Honor MagicPad 4 is going after the M5 iPad Pro, by comparing its new tablet against Apple's best iPad.

As a reminder, the iPad Pro doesn't just have the most powerful M-series chip Apple has made to date, the same one that powers the cheapest M5 MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro also features a tandem OLED display that allowed Apple to shrink the tablet's thickness down to 5.1 mm, without impacting the tablet's performance or battery life. Also, the iPad Pro features thin bezels, with the display taking up almost the entire front. Honor challenges the iPad Pro's key features with the MagicPad 4.