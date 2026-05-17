5 Addictive Paramount Plus Miniseries You Can Watch In One Weekend

Paramount+ might be the hotspot to stop and make your way through just about anything with Taylor Sheridan's name on, but there are a bunch of other shows that don't have uber macho characters yelling at each other. We're not talking about the lengthy entries all lined up on the streaming service, either. We get that life can be busy, and that's why we've combed through some of the short and sweet stories that are worth a look.

Stop feeling left behind with everything going on with the "Yellowstone" family, or the bajillion "Star Trek" shows seeking out new storylines and new civilizations. Instead, we've scanned the streaming service for shows that you can make your way through during a single day on the sofa, or maybe even a really long flight. From Stephen King scarefests to blockbuster franchises you didn't even know existed, it's a very varied watchlist we've found under that world-famous mountain, and we're pretty sure there's something for everyone. In fact, there's even something for those uninitiated with "Yellowstone" that can be a great place to get things started. Just be prepared to feel absolutely broken by the end of it.